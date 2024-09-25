Nick McCloud: Will play Thursday night

McCloud (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McCloud had missed the Giants' last two contests after sustaining a knee injury during the team's Week 1 loss to the Vikings. However, following a limited week of practice sessions, he'll return to the field Thursday night. Expect McCloud to start opposite Deonte Banks as part of the Giants' top outside cornerback duo in Week 4.