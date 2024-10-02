Nick Niemann Injury: Designated to return from IR

Niemann was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, opening up a 21-day practice window, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Niemann was placed on injured reserve in late August with an undisclosed injury, forcing him to miss at least the team's first four games of the 2024 campaign. The linebacker will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and ultimately be added to the active roster. If the team fails to add him to the roster before the end of the 21 days, he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the season.