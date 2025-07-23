Menu
Noah Brown Injury: Easing into camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Brown (undisclosed) avoided the PUP list for the start of training camp but may not be a full participant early on, according to independent NFL writer Ben Standig.

Brown was last seen June 11 being carted off the field at a minicamp practice. He was scheduled for an MRI, but the Commanders went on summer break right after and never provided any update on the nature or extent of Brown's injury. It sounds like he's on track for Week 1, with time to make his case this summer for the No. 3 WR role behind Terry McLaurin (who is holding out for a new contract) and Deebo Samuel.

Noah Brown
Washington Commanders
