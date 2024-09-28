Noah Fant News: All set for Monday

Fant (toe) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

This was the expected outcome, but it's still a positive for the injury-ridden Seahawks. The veteran tight end was a trendy sleeper fantasy option entering the year, but he's tallied just 13 total targets across three games despite a relatively potent Seahawks passing attack. Game script could see Seattle playing catchup Monday, which might afford Fant a few more opportunities.