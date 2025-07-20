Noah Fant News: Let go by Seattle

Fant was released by the Seahawks on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fant spent the past three seasons in Seattle after being acquired in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver in 2022. The 27-year-old tight end was the Broncos' first-round pick in 2019, but he logged three mediocre seasons as a pass catcher for the Seahawks. Fant never recorded more than 50 catches or 500 receiving yards over the past three years, and he totaled just five touchdowns while appearing in 48 regular-season games during that stretch, including just one score last year. Fant's release will open up some cap space for the Seahawks, as he was due $8.5 million in non-guaranteed salary in 2025, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. His departure will also open up more opportunities for rookie second-round pick Elijah Arroyo, 2024 fourth-rounder AJ Barner and veteran Eric Saubert, who signed with the Seahawks this offseason.