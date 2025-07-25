Noah Fant News: Visiting Saints next

Fant is scheduled to visit the Saints after meeting with the Bengals on Thursday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The Seahawks released Fant on Sunday, freeing up cap space while allowing AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo to compete for a starting job. It hasn't taken long for Fant to drum up interest; he's already making his rounds with the NFL's TE-needy teams. The Bengals and Saints both have decent pass-catching tight ends, but with not much depth behind Mike Gesicki and Juwan Johnson, respectively.