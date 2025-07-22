Menu
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo News: Finds work in Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Eagles signed Okoronkwo on Tuesday.

Okoronkwo was released by the Browns last month. He initially signed a three-year deal with Cleveland ahead of the 2023 season and appeared in 30 games for the team across his two seasons, registering 54 tackles (37 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Okoronkwo gives the Eagles some more depth off the edge.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Philadelphia Eagles
