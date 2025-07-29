While Harbaugh said that "veteran traditional starters" won't play in the contest, Hampton -- as well as rookie WRs Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith -- is slated to see snaps versus Detroit. Hampton, who was taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 22nd overall, is destined to play a key role this coming season in a Chargers backfield that also features Najee Harris, who is on the active\/non-football injury list for the time being after sustaining an eye injury as the result of a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July.