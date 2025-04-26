Oronde Gadsden News: Joining Bolts as Round 5 pick

The Chargers selected Gadsden in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Gadsden began his college career at Syracuse as a wide receiver before converting to a hybrid tight end. He missed most of the 2024 season due to injury but returned to form in 2024, racking up a career-best 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns to claim First Team All-ACC honors. In a run-heavy Jim Harbaugh offense, the 6-foot-5, 241-pound Gadsden doesn't exactly fit the mold as a standout blocker at tight end, but he possesses intriguing receiving skills to split out and stretch the middle of the defense.