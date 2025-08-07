Udinski praised the versatility Washington has displayed entering Year 3, saying he "can plug and play at different spots and go and execute a wide route tree." Washington himself expressed excitement about his possible utilization in new head coach Liam Coen's scheme, saying "I know I can be more than just a slot and it's exciting to be out on the outside and make plays and be just as effective on the outside as I am in the slot." Consistent targets could be difficult for the 2023 sixth-round pick to earn behind Brian Thomas and WR\/CB Travis Hunter, and especially given that new No. 3 receiver Dyami Brown has also reportedly put together a strong camp, per John Shipley of SI.com. That makes it difficult to project much room for Washington's production to grow, even if he does take a step forward as a playmaker, but Washington could still climb onto the fantasy radar in deeper formats.