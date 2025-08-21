The Broncos' willingness to move on from Vele, who tallied 41 catches for 475 receiving yards and three scores as a rookie in 2024 despite playing just 13 regular-season games, seems a clear endorsement of Bryant. The rookie third-round pick impressed with four catches for 70 yards (on five targets) during last Saturday's preseason win over the Cardinals, and he'll have a final chance to impress in exhibition action this Saturday, Aug. 23, versus the Saints. Second-year pro Troy Franklin and veteran journeyman Trent Sherfield could both also be in line for increased opportunities in the wake of Vele's departure.