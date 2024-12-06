Pat Jones Injury: Iffy for Week 14
Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jones has been limited in practice this week due to a knee injury he may have picked up during Minnesota's Week 13 win over Arizona. If Jones is unable to play Sunday, Jihad Ward would be slated to see an increase in defensive snaps while serving as a rotational linebacker behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) and Jonathan Greenard.
