Pat Jones Injury: Sets career high with 7.0 sacks

Jones (knee) finished the 2024 season with 39 tackles (19 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season contests.

Jones battled a knee injury over the final month-plus of the season, missing Week 14 before returning for three contests and then missing Week 18 and the wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. It was a disappointing end to what was a breakout season for the 2020 third-round pick. After recording just 5.0 sacks across his first 42 career contests, Jones recorded all seven of his sacks this past season in the first 10 games of the year before the injury bug hit. Jones is now scheduled to be a free agent in March at 26 years old.