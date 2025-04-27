Fantasy Football
Patrick Herbert headshot

Patrick Herbert News: Joining Jaguars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 1:28pm

Herbert is signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Herbert caught only 10 passes for 97 yards during his final season at Oregon as he was primarily utilized as a blocker. He is one of two undrafted free agents along with John Copenhaver that will join Jacksonville's crowded tight end room, and they will likely both spend the offseason competing for a spot on the practice squad.

Patrick Herbert
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
