Patrick Herbert News: Joining Jaguars
Herbert is signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.
Herbert caught only 10 passes for 97 yards during his final season at Oregon as he was primarily utilized as a blocker. He is one of two undrafted free agents along with John Copenhaver that will join Jacksonville's crowded tight end room, and they will likely both spend the offseason competing for a spot on the practice squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now