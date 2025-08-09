Taylor handled the 49ers' first rushing play of the night and lost three yards on that carry, but he bounced back with gains of four yards apiece on a rush attempt and his one reception over two of the following three plays, as well as a five-yard touchdown run to cap off the opening drive. Taylor is due to see a solid amount of work this preseason with Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) and rookie fifth-round pick Jordan James (finger) both sidelined, and he's likely battling fellow journeyman Ameer Abdullah, who gained 20 yards on four carries but also lost a fumble Saturday, for a reserve role come the regular season.