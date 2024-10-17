Paulson Adebo Injury: Suffers broken femur

Adebo suffered a broken femur in Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Broncos, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Adebo suffered an apparent serious injury in the first half of Thursday's loss and was carted off the field in an air cast. After being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, he was diagnosed with a femur injury and will almost certainly be out of the season. The development is tough luck for Adebo, who was in the midst of a breakout season and will be headed to free agency this offseason.