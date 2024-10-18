Paulson Adebo Injury: Undergoes season-ending surgery

Adebo (upper leg) underwent season-ending surgery Friday morning to address a broken right femur sustained during Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adebo is facing an expected recovery timetable of 4-5 months, which Schefter notes could allow him to be fully healthy by March, when he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. The 2021 third-round pick was in the middle of a breakout season with the Saints, but he'll now need to turn his focus toward making a full recovery for the 2025 campaign. The loss of Adebo figures to propel rookie first-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry into a starting role alongside Marshon Lattimore (hamstring).