Paulson Adebo News: Productive in Week 6

Adebo tallied 10 tackles (eight solo) and intercepted a pass Sunday in a loss to Tampa Bay.

New Orleans' defense gave up 325 passing yards and four passing touchdowns against Baker Mayfield, but it also picked off three of Mayfield's passes. Adebo nabbed one of those, intercepting a pass intended for Mike Evans and returning it 20 yards in the second quarter. Adebo has had a keen eye for the ball this season with three pickoffs through six weeks, and Sunday also marked his third double-digit tackle performance of the campaign.