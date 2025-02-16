Peyton Hendershot News: Five catches in 2024

Hendershot caught five passes on as many targets for 51 yards across seven regular-season games in 2024.

Hendershot was traded by the Cowboys to the Chiefs in late August. He signed with Kansas City's practice squad mid-September after being waived from the 53-man roster, but Hendershot was brought back to the active roster in early November after Jared Wiley tore his ACL during practice. Hendershot was on injured reserve between Week 13 and 17 due to a calf injury, but he was activated from IR in late December and was part of the Chiefs' roster during their playoff run to Super Bowl LIX. Hendershot enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will look to join a team who can give him a more prominent role on offense.