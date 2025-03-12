Fantasy Football
Peyton Hendershot News: Non-tendered by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hendershot became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Chiefs did not offer a tender on his contract, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Hendershot spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Chiefs' 53-man roster after being traded by the Cowboys in late August. He caught five passes on as many targets for 51 yards across seven regular-season games and played in all three of the Chiefs' playoff games. Hendershot will look to join a team looking to bolster its depth at tight end.

