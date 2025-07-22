Phillip Dorsett News: Lands in Las Vegas

The Raiders signed Dorsett to a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dorsett previously signed with the Raiders in March of 2023, but he was unable to break camp with the club. The veteran wideout hasn't gotten into an NFL game since that 2023 campaign, when he played in two regular-season contests with Denver and didn't catch any of his three targets. Dorsett will now have a chance to compete for a depth role in the Raiders' receiver corps, though he'll likely need to make a good impression to nab a roster spot.