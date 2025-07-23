P.J. Locke News: Participating in training camp

Locke (back) participated in Denver's training camp session Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Locke is healthy again after having undergone spinal fusion surgery earlier in the offseason. He recorded 74 tackles (50 solo), with 1.0 sacks, across 15 games last season but could see a reduced role during the upcoming campaign as Talonoa Hufanga will likely replace him as the team's starting strong safety.