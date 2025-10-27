Nacua appears on track to resume practicing for the first time since suffering a left ankle injury Week 6 against the Ravens, lending optimism to the notion that he'll retake the field Sunday versus the Saints. Los Angeles is fresh off a Week 8 bye, which provided a crucial period for Nacua to rest up. While Nacua's status for Week 9 won't be made official until the team has had a chance to thoroughly monitor him in practice, the third-year wideout will be a must-start fantasy option as soon as he's cleared for a return to action.