Puka Nacua Injury: Working on side field Wednesday

Nacua (knee), who remains on IR, is working to the side at Wednesday's practice with a compression sleeve on his right leg, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Nacua is working with the strength and conditioning staff to the side at Wednesday's practice alongside Cooper Kupp (ankle), who has been ruled out for Week 4. The earliest possible date Nacua will be eligible to come off IR and play will be Week 7 against the Raiders on Oct. 20, after Los Angeles' bye, but that would be optimistic considering the 5-to-7-week recovery timetable he was initially given upon being diagnosed with a PCL sprain. That could leave the second-year wideout in danger of not only missing Week 7, but also the following Thursday night matchup against the Vikings in Week 8. On the plus side, while Kupp has already been ruled out for Week 4 against the Bears and may also miss Week 5 versus Green Bay, the veteran wideout seems like a better candidate to be ready to retake the field following Los Angeles' bye.