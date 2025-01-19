Puka Nacua News: Targeted 14 times in playoff loss

Nacua caught six of 14 targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

Nacua was limited to 29 receiving yards in the first half, and snowy conditions made it difficult to generate offense through the air for much of the second half, but the star receiver came alive as the Rams tried to orchestrate a late comeback. He made a 37-yard catch along the sideline followed by a 10-yard reception two plays later to get the Rams within 13 yards of a game-winning score on their final drive, but they would come no closer in the season-ending loss. Nacua has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL with 2,476 receiving yards in his first 28 NFL regular-season games, and he's slated to lead LA's receiving corps in 2025, which will be the third year of the 2023 fifth-round draft pick's four-year rookie contract.