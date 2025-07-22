Puka Nacua News: Teaming up with Adams

Nacua and Davante Adams give the Rams a one-two punch in their revamped WR room, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.

Nacua is the Rams' only returning regular starter at wide receiver, with Cooper Kupp (Seahawks) and Demarcus Robinson (49ers) now playing for NFC West rivals. Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington are set to compete for the No. 3 job, which probably won't entail a ton of targets when both Nacua and Adams are healthy. Playing alongside Adams instead of Kupp will make it even harder for Nacua to approach last year's unsustainable, league-high 39.1 percent target rate, but he can potentially make up for any losses there by playing more snaps (he took 487 in 11 regular-season games last year) and scoring more TDs (three).