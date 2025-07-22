Menu
Quandre Diggs News: Fully healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Diggs (foot) is fully healthy and cleared to play this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs is currently a free agent, but the 32-year-old safety intends to find a team ahead of the season. Diggs started all eight games in which he played last season with the Titans, logging 42 tackles (35 solo), and he was most recently a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with the Seahawks.

