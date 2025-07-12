Quinshon Judkins News: Arrested in Florida on Saturday

Judkins was arrested on strike/battery/domestic violence charges in Florida on Saturday morning, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Judkins was selected No. 36 overall by Cleveland in April's NFL Draft. He's the only member of the Browns' 2025 Draft class who has not yet signed. Cleveland rookies are slated to report next Friday, July 18, though it's unclear if Judkins will be present given his contract and legal situations.