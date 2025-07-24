Quintez Cephus News: Headed to Bay Area

The 49ers signed Cephus to a one-year contract Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Jacob Cowing sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the 49ers bolstered their wide receiver corps by adding Cephus and waiving running back Israel Abanikanda. Cephus spent most of the 2024 season on the Rams' practice squad, but he was let go in late June despite signing a reserve/future contract in January. Cephus hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2022 as a member of the Lions, and he faces an uphill battle to make the 49ers' practice squad -- let alone the 53-man roster -- at the end of training camp.