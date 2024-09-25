Quintin Morris: No targets through three games

Morris played nine of the Bills' 64 snaps on offense and didn't draw a target in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Even though the big margin of victory allowed the No. 3 tight end to see a slight uptick in playing time after he joined the offense for six plays in both of the first two games of the season, Morris still went without a target for the third straight contest. While both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are healthy, Morris won't have a path to a meaningful role on offense, but Morris is locked into a key role on the Bills' special-teams units.