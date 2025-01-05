Quinyon Mitchell News: Available for Week 18

Mitchell (rest) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mitchell was a limited practice participant all week, as the Eagles were presumably pondering whether to keep him inactive for the regular-season finale while Philadelphia is locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. He ultimately wasn't included on the 11-player inactive list, and while Mitchell will suit up, it wouldn't be surprising if he played limited snaps or was held out of the game entirely. The rookie first-round pick has already established himself as a standout cornerback, as he enters Sunday's contest having recorded 46 tackles and 12 pass breakups through 16 appearances.