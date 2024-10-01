Raekwon McMillan News: Seven tackles vs. Niners

McMillan finished Sunday's 30-13 loss to the 49ers with seven tackles (six solo).

McMillan's seven tackles Sunday was tied for most on the Patriots with Jabrill Peppers. McMillan got his second start at inside linebacker since Ja'Whaun Bentley was placed on injured reserve Sept. 25 due to a pectoral injury. With Bentley in danger of missing the entire 2024 season, McMillan will continue to start at inside linebacker for the Patriots alongside Christian Elliss. Through four games this year, McMillan has tallied 24 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defended.