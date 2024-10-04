Raheem Mostert Injury: Could play Sunday, practice pending

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Mostert (chest) could suit up Sunday versus New England on modified reps, depending on how much he's able to do in practice Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Mostert has practiced in a limited capacity since his return to on-field activities Sept. 18, so it sounds like the veteran running back may need to handle a full session Friday in order to be cleared for Week 5. Even if given the green light to play in New England, though, it sounds like Mostert would remain on a snap count. McDaniel said the same for wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee), who resumed practicing Wednesday but has yet to be fully activated from the reserve/PUP list.