Raheem Mostert Injury: Listed as questionable

Mostert (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Mostert was a limited participant in practice all week, so it stands to reason the veteran could make a return after missing the past two games. It's worth noting the 32-year-old had a similar practice cadence last week, but there's been a bit more optimism this go-around about his playing time status. Expect to hear more information from one of the national reporters before the primetime contest starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.