Raheem Mostert Injury: Remains limited at practice

Mostert (chest) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert was also limited last week, but ended up inactive for Monday's loss to the Titans and has now missed three straight games. The running back has two more chances to increase his practice participation level in advance of Sunday's game at New England. If Mostert remains sidelined this weekend against the Patriots, De'Von Achane would continue to lead Miami's backfield.