Raheem Mostert Injury: Starts week with limited practice

Mostert (chest) was limited in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert, who hasn't played since Week 1, remains limited in practice, as he was before being ruled out to suit up against the Seahawks in Week 3. The veteran running back will have two more opportunities to upgrade his participation level ahead of Miami's home matchup against the Titans on Monday. If Mostert can gain full clearance to retake the field Week 4, he'll stand to rejoin De'Von Achane atop the Dolphins' backfield.