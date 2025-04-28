Fantasy Football
Raheem Mostert News: Falls behind Jeanty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Mostert will be joined by No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty in a new-look Raiders backfield.

The Raiders never figured to settle for 33-year-old Mostert as their lead back, unchallenged, but there was at least some chance he'd compete to be 1A in a committee. He instead figures to be purely a backup, behind one of the best RB prospects in recent memory. The good news for Mostert is weak competition for backup roles, with the Raiders otherwise rostering Zamir White (quadriceps), Sincere McCormick (ankle), Dylan Laube and Chris Collier.

