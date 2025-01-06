Raheem Mostert News: Plays one offensive snap in finale

Mostert played one snap on offense and did not log a carry or target during Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets. He also played one snap on special teams.

Mostert's disastrous 2024 campaign ended on a fittingly quiet note, as he totaled 85 carries for 278 and two touchdowns across 13 regular-season appearances. The veteran running back also secured 19 of 23 targets for 161 yards. Mostert's production totals in 2024 stand as a sharp contrast to his 2023 numbers, in which he scored 21 times and surpassed 1,000 yards. The 32-year-old remains under contract with Miami for 2025, but the Dolphins have the option of a potential 'out' for only $1 million in dead cap.