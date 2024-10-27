Raheem Mostert News: Scores twice in Week 8 loss

Mostert rushed nine times for 19 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Mostert helped the Dolphins welcome back starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) by capping Miami's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The veteran running back added a six-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, but he was otherwise outperformed on the ground by De'Von Achane, who had 10 carries for 97 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. Achane is usually the favorite to lead Miami's backfield in touches and yards, but Mostert's success by the goal line is nothing new, as Mostert produced a league-best 18 rushing touchdowns in 2023. Both Dolphins running backs will be in fantasy starter consideration in Week 9 against a Bills defense that has been better against the pass than the run.