Raheem Mostert News: Scores twice in Week 8 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Mostert rushed nine times for 19 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Mostert helped the Dolphins welcome back starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) by capping Miami's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The veteran running back added a six-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, but he was otherwise outperformed on the ground by De'Von Achane, who had 10 carries for 97 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. Achane is usually the favorite to lead Miami's backfield in touches and yards, but Mostert's success by the goal line is nothing new, as Mostert produced a league-best 18 rushing touchdowns in 2023. Both Dolphins running backs will be in fantasy starter consideration in Week 9 against a Bills defense that has been better against the pass than the run.

