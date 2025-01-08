Rakeem Nunez-Roches News: Posts career-best tackle total

Nunez-Roches ended the 2024 regular season with 52 tackles (14 solo), including 2.0 sacks, along with two defensed passes over 15 games (all starts).

Nunez-Roches missed two games late in the campaign due to a neck/shoulder issue, but he still blew away his previous career-best mark of 33 stops. The veteran defensive lineman's 2.0 sacks also matched a career high, and his 585 defensive snaps were the most he's logged in his 10-season professional career. He's been far from spectacular since joining the Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign, but Nunez-Roches is signed through 2025, so he should be back with New York next year and will likely fill a similar role.