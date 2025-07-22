Rashee Rice News: Full-go for start of camp

Rice (knee) will be a full participant in training camp as he awaits news on a potential suspension, Jenna West of The Athletic reports.

"We're going to progress as normal with [Rice]," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Sunday. "He'll go in and take all the reps that he'll normally take." Rice made it back from last year's LCL tear to participate in spring practices, and now training camp, but things haven't been as smooth off the field, where a recent plea agreement for his hit-and-run case presumably means an NFL suspension is coming. Reid said he's aware of the possibility Rice will miss time but doesn't have any idea when the NFL might announce a suspension.