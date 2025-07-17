Rashee Rice News: Ruling handed down
Rice has been sentenced to five years probation and 30 days of jail time (which can be served during those five years) stemming from the wide receiver's role in a multi-car crash that occurred in Dallas during the 2024 offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Now that a ruling on the matter has been handed down, the NFL could expedite its disciplinary process, with Schefter indicating that Rice is likely to receive a multi-game suspension. Rice and his teammates are scheduled to report to training camp July 21. Per ESPN.com, Rice -- who suffered a torn right ACL in Week 4 last season -- is expected to be healthy once the team resumes practicing, but the 25-year-old's status will now need to be monitored ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 season, considering the possibility that league discipline could be on the way.