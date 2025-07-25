Rashid Shaheed News: Adds weight over offseason

Shaheed reported to training camp this week at 190 pounds, Erin Summers of the Saints' official website reports.

Shaheed was listed at 180 pounds last season, but said Thursday that he put on weight in order to hold up better against contact. Shaheed insists he didn't lose any of his speed despite the additional 10 pounds. New Orleans' quarterback situation is a tough one, but Shaheed is locked into two-WR sets alongside Chris Olave and has the ability to take any catch to the end zone. He's an exciting target in best ball fantasy drafts and was fantasy's WR27 in half-PPR points per game before going down with a knee injury in Week 6 last season.