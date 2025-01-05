Ray-Ray McCloud News: Solid production in finale

McCloud secured four of seven targets for 66 yards in the Falcons' 44-38 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

With Darnell Mooney (shoulder) sidelined, McCloud was able to finish a distant second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Drake London. The solid season-ending performance was a fitting final installment on McCloud's career-best campaign, one in which he posted a 62-686-1 line across 17 regular-season games after previously topping out at 39 receptions and 277 yards in terms of single-season highs. McCloud will head into his second season in Atlanta likely poised to reprise his No. 3 receiver role.