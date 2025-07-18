Ricky Pearsall Injury: Placed on active/PUP list Friday

Pearsall (hamstring) was placed on the active/PUP list by the 49ers on Friday.

San Francisco will begin training camp shorthanded at wide receiver, as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) was also placed on the active/PUP list Friday, while Jauan Jennings (calf) is seeking a new contract. Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are the team's top healthy options at wide receiver heading into training camp, though Pearsall could join them soon, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said in June that Pearsall's injury wasn't viewed as a significant concern.