Ricky Pearsall News: Held to one catch Sunday

Pearsall had one reception (on two targets) for five yards in Sunday's 38-13 rout of the Bears.

Pearsall turned in another poor fantasy outing, but this time there wasn't a snow storm to dismiss the low production. The first-round rookie was in for 49 percent of San Francisco's offensive snaps as he continues to serve as the team's No. 3 option behind starters Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. Despite his recent struggles, those in deeper leagues may consider Pearsall in Week 15 for a potential high-scoring affair against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.