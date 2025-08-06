Pearsall has been nearly uncoverable at recent training camp sessions, per Wagoner, with rookie cornerback Upton Stout named as one of the few players who's managed to challenge the second-year wideout. It's encouraging to see Pearsall already building momentum, given that a hamstring injury forced him to begin camp on the active\/PUP list and had sidelined him during mandatory minicamp. With Jauan Jennings (calf) currently unable to practice and Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) without a clear timetable to return, Pearsall is currently operating as the 49ers' top wide receiver, with Demarcus Robinson and rookie fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins behind him.