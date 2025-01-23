Riley Leonard News: Suiting up for Senior Bowl

Leonard will play in the 2025 Reece's Senior Bowl, per NFL.com.

Leonard held his own against a stingy Ohio State defense in the National Championship Game, completing 22 of his 31 pass attempts (71.0 percent) for 255 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing 17 times for another 40 yards and a touchdown. He's had consistency issues throwing the football but is certainly a weapon on the ground, rushing 184 times for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns during 2024. He'll have a couple of opportunities to showcase his skills in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine to move up draft boards, but he's falling anywhere from late on Day 2 and somewhere on Day 3 in various early mock drafts.