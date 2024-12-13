Fantasy Football
Riley Moss

Riley Moss Injury: Will miss Week 15 vs. Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 7:50pm

Moss (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Moss will miss a second straight game after sitting out all three practices this week. The second-year cornerback suffered an MCL injury against the Raiders in Week 12, and with Denver having a quick turnaround ahead of a Thursday night game against the Chargers in Week 16, Moss's status for that contest is probably shaky, at best. Levi Wallace is likely in line for another start Sunday in Moss's absence.

Riley Moss
Denver Broncos
