Robbie Ouzts News: Runs with first-team offense

Ouzts worked with the first-team offense during the Seahawks' first day of training camp Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Fullback is a dying breed in the NFL, but as Bell reported, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak used one on 25 percent of the Saints' plays last season. The Seahawks affirmed their commitment to the position by selecting Ouzts in the fifth round and immediately converting him from tight end to fullback where he started with Kenneth Walker on Thursday. Ouzts is currently competing with third-year pro Brady Russell for the starting job.